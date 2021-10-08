Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR) Trading Down 10.8%

Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR)’s stock price traded down 10.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.27 and last traded at $7.27. 2,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 1,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.94.

Federal Screw Works Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FSCR)

Federal Screw Works engages in the manufacture and marketing of industrial component parts. It offers locknuts, bolts, piston pins, studs, bushings, shafts and other machined, cold formed, hardened, and ground metal parts. The firm also offers engineered nut, and complex cold formed products. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Romulus, MI.

