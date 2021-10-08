Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $325.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) will report $325.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $337.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $315.60 million. Federal Signal posted sales of $279.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Federal Signal.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $334.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.60 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 8.69%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FSS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Sidoti upgraded Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

NYSE FSS opened at $40.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. Federal Signal has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $43.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the second quarter worth $76,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the second quarter valued at $142,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 11.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Signal (FSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.