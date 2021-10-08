FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Holdings Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,672,765 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,377 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.37% of FedEx worth $1,092,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,300,555 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,459,605,000 after purchasing an additional 190,583 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,936,709 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,958,583,000 after acquiring an additional 219,370 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 24.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,360,901,000 after acquiring an additional 895,454 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,790,442 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $792,598,000 after acquiring an additional 15,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,379,162 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $675,837,000 after acquiring an additional 75,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a $369.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.13.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $222.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $216.34 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.87 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

