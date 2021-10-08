FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.750-$21.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $21.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Argus decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reduced their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen decreased their price target on FedEx from $297.00 to $283.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $315.13.

FDX stock opened at $222.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.64. FedEx has a 12-month low of $216.34 and a 12-month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx will post 19.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FedEx stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.70% of FedEx worth $554,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

