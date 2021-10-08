Fernbridge Capital Management LP Acquires 13,975 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fernbridge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 145.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,599 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 13,975 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 9.9% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $81,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. regents capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $3,303.17. The company had a trading volume of 98,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,667. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.56, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,364.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,364.96.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,155.72.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

