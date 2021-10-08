Fernbridge Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Fernbridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 89,478 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,676,000. Fidelity National Information Services comprises about 1.5% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 14,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 19.6% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

FIS traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $121.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,912. The stock has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 866.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.28 and a 1 year high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.73 and its 200 day moving average is $140.66.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.54.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

