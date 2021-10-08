Fernbridge Capital Management LP Decreases Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Fernbridge Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 24,605 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 13.3% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $109,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,454,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,274 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Facebook by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,054,681,000 after acquiring an additional 742,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Facebook by 8.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,990,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB stock traded up $2.32 on Friday, hitting $331.54. The company had a trading volume of 462,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,098,116. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.46. The stock has a market cap of $934.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.40, for a total transaction of $27,240,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total transaction of $43,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,506,590 shares of company stock worth $902,626,954 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FB. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.85.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.