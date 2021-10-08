Fernbridge Capital Management LP Purchases 289,050 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Fernbridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 141.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 493,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,050 shares during the quarter. Anaplan makes up approximately 3.2% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Fernbridge Capital Management LP owned about 0.34% of Anaplan worth $26,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Anaplan by 366.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 19,997 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Anaplan by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,004,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Anaplan by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 68,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 45,642 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Anaplan by 541.8% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 38,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 32,489 shares during the period. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Anaplan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $56,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO William Schuh sold 5,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $362,884.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 508,748 shares of company stock valued at $32,847,345 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Anaplan from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Anaplan from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Anaplan from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anaplan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.96.

Shares of PLAN traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.59. The company had a trading volume of 16,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,614. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $86.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of -48.16 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.41.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

