Fernbridge Capital Management LP Takes $16.26 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fernbridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 44,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,256,000. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.0% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MA traded up $2.62 on Friday, reaching $356.53. 59,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,809,934. The company has a market capitalization of $351.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.48.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In related news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 872,777 shares of company stock worth $328,809,430. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MA. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.48.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

