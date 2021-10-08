Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO) Shares Down 0.6%

Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO)’s stock price fell 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.96 and last traded at $20.96. 10,458 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.09.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FGRO. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

