Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) were down 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.83 and last traded at $23.87. Approximately 8,582 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.10.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

