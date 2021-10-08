Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO) Shares Down 0.6%

Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO)’s stock price was down 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.39 and last traded at $23.39. Approximately 7,445 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.53.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.82.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

