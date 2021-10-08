Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Major Shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. Sells 158,404 Shares

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 158,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $1,663,242.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Finance Of America Companies stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.10. 171,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,542. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.46. Finance Of America Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $11.66.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $389.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Finance Of America Companies Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter worth about $2,260,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter worth about $410,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter worth about $9,156,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter worth about $844,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter worth about $120,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on FOA. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Finance Of America Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $13.50 to $10.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Finance Of America Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

