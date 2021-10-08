Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Major Shareholder Sells $582,214.50 in Stock

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 55,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $582,214.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:FOA traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $5.10. 171,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,542. Finance Of America Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $389.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Finance Of America Companies Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FOA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $13.50 to $10.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Finance Of America Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Finance Of America Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth about $590,081,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth about $13,311,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth about $9,156,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth about $7,923,000. Finally, Arrow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth about $3,816,000.

Finance Of America Companies Company Profile

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

