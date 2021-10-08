Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Major Shareholder Sells $6,375,000.00 in Stock

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 625,000 shares of Finance Of America Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $6,375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of FOA stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $5.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.46. Finance Of America Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $389.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Finance Of America Companies Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

FOA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Finance Of America Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Finance Of America Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $13.50 to $10.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter worth about $121,000.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

