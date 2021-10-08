Financial Comparison: Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) versus American Express (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) and Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

American Express has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bit Digital has a beta of 4.82, indicating that its share price is 382% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares American Express and Bit Digital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Express $36.09 billion 3.84 $3.14 billion $5.34 32.64 Bit Digital $21.07 million 28.79 -$1.91 million $0.07 157.57

American Express has higher revenue and earnings than Bit Digital. American Express is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bit Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for American Express and Bit Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Express 1 12 7 0 2.30 Bit Digital 0 0 1 0 3.00

American Express currently has a consensus price target of $167.67, indicating a potential downside of 3.80%. Bit Digital has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.93%. Given Bit Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bit Digital is more favorable than American Express.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.6% of American Express shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of Bit Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of American Express shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares American Express and Bit Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Express 18.72% 26.15% 3.27% Bit Digital N/A N/A N/A

Summary

American Express beats Bit Digital on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Express

American Express Co. engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally. The Global Commercial Services segment provides proprietary corporate and small business cards, payment and expense management services, and commercial financing products. The Global Merchant and Network Services segment operates a global payments network that processes and settles card transactions, acquires merchants, and provides multi-channel marketing programs and capabilities, services, and data analytics. The Corporate and Other segment covers corporate functions and certain other businesses and operations. The company was founded by Henry Wells, William G. Fargo, and John Warren Butterfield on March 28, 1850 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc. operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

