Financial Comparison: LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LightInTheBox and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LightInTheBox $398.15 million 0.42 $13.32 million N/A N/A MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $737.44 million 3.13 -$38.91 million $0.50 53.46

LightInTheBox has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V..

Profitability

This table compares LightInTheBox and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LightInTheBox 3.19% 28.40% 9.79% MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. -5.45% -2.05% -1.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for LightInTheBox and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LightInTheBox 0 0 0 0 N/A MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 1 5 0 2.83

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a consensus price target of $39.33, indicating a potential upside of 47.15%. Given MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is more favorable than LightInTheBox.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.2% of LightInTheBox shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are held by institutional investors. 62.2% of LightInTheBox shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. beats LightInTheBox on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online. The Services and Others segment consists of logistics and other value-added services such as marketing services, primarily to small businesses in China and suppliers. The company was founded by Qu Ji Guo, Xin Wen, Liang Zhang, Jun Liu, and Chit Chau in June 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Munich, Germany.

