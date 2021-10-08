Financial Contrast: Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) versus FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC)

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) and FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Prospect Capital and FOMO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prospect Capital 1 0 0 0 1.00 FOMO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Prospect Capital presently has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential downside of 18.44%. Given Prospect Capital’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Prospect Capital is more favorable than FOMO.

Profitability

This table compares Prospect Capital and FOMO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prospect Capital 152.51% 8.37% 4.97% FOMO N/A -2,612.42% -210.45%

Risk & Volatility

Prospect Capital has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FOMO has a beta of 7.79, meaning that its share price is 679% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.7% of Prospect Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.9% of Prospect Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of FOMO shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Prospect Capital and FOMO’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prospect Capital $631.97 million 4.91 $963.81 million $0.73 10.92 FOMO $90,000.00 90.50 -$1.64 million N/A N/A

Prospect Capital has higher revenue and earnings than FOMO.

Summary

Prospect Capital beats FOMO on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About FOMO

FOMO Corp. is a development stage company, which imports, markets and sells electric vehicles. Its technologies include alternative renewable fuels, hybrid electric vehicles, graphene lithium batteries and carbon fiber vehicles. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

