Financial Review: Gecina (GECFF) and Its Peers

Gecina (OTCMKTS: GECFF) is one of 72 public companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Gecina to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Gecina has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gecina’s peers have a beta of 0.78, suggesting that their average stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

46.3% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gecina and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gecina N/A N/A N/A Gecina Competitors -3.11% 13.51% 2.91%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gecina and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gecina $751.54 million $176.86 million 63.33 Gecina Competitors $1.25 billion $58.66 million -26.22

Gecina’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Gecina. Gecina is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Gecina and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gecina 1 3 4 0 2.38 Gecina Competitors 300 943 1142 31 2.37

Gecina presently has a consensus price target of $158.34, suggesting a potential upside of 4.17%. As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 3.28%. Given Gecina’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gecina is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Gecina beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Gecina Company Profile

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors. The Other Sectors segment includes financial leasing, real estate trading and the operation of hotel companies. The company was founded on January 14, 1959 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

