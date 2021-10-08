Financial Strategies Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 0.6% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,426,411,000 after buying an additional 1,829,212 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Apple by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,170,746,000 after buying an additional 3,613,141 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,591,308,000 after buying an additional 383,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Apple by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,455,408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,375,653,000 after buying an additional 2,852,012 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock valued at $394,667,857. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $143.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $157.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

