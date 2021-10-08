Financial Survey: Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) versus Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)

Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) and Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Garrett Motion and Valeo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garrett Motion $3.25 billion 0.00 $313.00 million $3.86 N/A Valeo $18.77 billion 0.39 -$1.24 billion ($2.60) -5.77

Garrett Motion has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Valeo. Valeo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Garrett Motion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Garrett Motion and Valeo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Garrett Motion 0 0 0 0 N/A Valeo 1 6 4 0 2.27

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.7% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Valeo shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Garrett Motion and Valeo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrett Motion 6.65% -6.89% 6.44% Valeo N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Garrett Motion has a beta of 2.55, suggesting that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valeo has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Garrett Motion beats Valeo on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion, Inc. provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability. The company was founded on March 14, 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

Valeo Company Profile

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems. The Thermal Systems segment manufactures systems, modules, and components for climate control and front-end modules. The Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems segment develops interior controls, driving assistance, interior electronics, and access mechanisms. The Visibility Systems segment manufactures lighting and wiper systems. The company was founded on February 10, 1923 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

