Finning International (TSE:FTT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.20

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$32.20 and traded as high as C$33.09. Finning International shares last traded at C$32.69, with a volume of 348,099 shares trading hands.

FTT has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Finning International in a report on Monday, June 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Finning International in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Finning International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.06.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.20. The company has a market cap of C$5.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.84.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Finning International Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 1,908 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.39, for a total value of C$65,610.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$165,022.73. Also, Senior Officer Scott Thomson purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$33.74 per share, with a total value of C$253,044.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 224,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,577,813.04.

About Finning International (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

