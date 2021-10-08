Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (LON:FGT) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $902.46

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 902.46 ($11.79) and traded as low as GBX 861 ($11.25). Finsbury Growth & Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 867 ($11.33), with a volume of 476,085 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 902.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 899.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 17.09, a current ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a GBX 9.10 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Finsbury Growth & Income Trust’s previous dividend of $8.00. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.14%.

In other news, insider Simon Hayes purchased 7,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 908 ($11.86) per share, with a total value of £66,710.76 ($87,158.04).

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Company Profile (LON:FGT)

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

