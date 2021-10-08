FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Shares Gap Up to $5.54

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.54, but opened at $5.78. FinVolution Group shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 8,947 shares.

FINV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rowe initiated coverage on FinVolution Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.20 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.07 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded FinVolution Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on FinVolution Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.20 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FinVolution Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.87.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.04. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.02.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $369.25 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FINV. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in FinVolution Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in FinVolution Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in FinVolution Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. 18.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FinVolution Group Company Profile (NYSE:FINV)

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.