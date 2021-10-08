FIO Protocol Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $66.27 million and approximately $4.91 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000181 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000282 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001091 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000763 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 785,074,939 coins and its circulating supply is 358,188,719 coins. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

