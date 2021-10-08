Firo 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.86 Million (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Firo coin can currently be bought for $7.45 or 0.00013626 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Firo has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Firo has a market cap of $92.29 million and $2.86 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00016618 BTC.

Tracer DAO (TCR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000722 BTC.

TecraCoin (TCR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002234 BTC.

GINcoin (GIN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Becaz (BCZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001507 BTC.

BabyCZ (BCZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Firo

Firo (CRYPTO:FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,387,430 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . Firo’s official website is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Firo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

