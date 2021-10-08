First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Shares Gap Down to $21.28

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.28, but opened at $20.84. First Advantage shares last traded at $20.84, with a volume of 250 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FA. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Advantage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

Get First Advantage alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $174.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that First Advantage Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,472,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter worth $1,136,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter worth $2,527,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in First Advantage in the second quarter valued at $13,977,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Company Profile (NYSE:FA)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.