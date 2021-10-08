First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $128.97 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) will report $128.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $130.80 million and the lowest is $127.10 million. First Financial Bankshares reported sales of $130.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year sales of $511.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $501.60 million to $518.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $508.60 million, with estimates ranging from $483.60 million to $531.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $129.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.60 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 43.97%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.76 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other news, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.01 per share, with a total value of $49,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 191,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,381,347.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.48 per share, for a total transaction of $71,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 860,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,870,451.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,846 shares of company stock worth $504,709. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $59,703,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,116,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,323,000 after purchasing an additional 691,683 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,996,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,249,000 after purchasing an additional 348,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,770,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,453,000 after purchasing an additional 346,910 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $47.51 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.25%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

