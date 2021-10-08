First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 134.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,347 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon by 87.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in First Horizon by 130.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Horizon by 33.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in First Horizon by 220.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 6,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other First Horizon news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

FHN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Hovde Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

First Horizon stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.01. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.51.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.63 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

