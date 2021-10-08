First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Stock Price Up 4.1%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) shares rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.77 and last traded at $11.59. Approximately 47,138 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,965,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.

AG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $23.50) on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average of $14.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The mining company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $154.07 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,772,402 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $439,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,511,229 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $102,942,000 after purchasing an additional 764,944 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,285,977 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,838,000 after purchasing an additional 381,420 shares during the period. Condire Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,035,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,391 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,986,000 after purchasing an additional 130,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

