First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 744,017 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,238 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.43% of First Republic Bank worth $139,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. CX Institutional increased its position in First Republic Bank by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FRC shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Maxim Group upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.31.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $202.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.22 and a 200-day moving average of $189.27. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $120.03 and a 52 week high of $204.95.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

