First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Trading Down 0.5%

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $58.25 and last traded at $58.38. Approximately 81,412 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 274,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.69.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.09.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 2,653.3% during the 1st quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth $110,000.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

