First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX) Shares Up 0.1%

First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX) shot up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.18 and last traded at $19.14. 23,130 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,450% from the average session volume of 1,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.12.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,822,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,861,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,764,000.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.