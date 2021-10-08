FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.65% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $138,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 414.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,688,000 after purchasing an additional 39,916 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 231.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,491,000 after buying an additional 14,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 484,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,043,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $263.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.77. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.88 and a 1 year high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

