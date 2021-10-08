FLETA (FLETA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $588,812.00

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One FLETA coin can now be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FLETA has a total market capitalization of $12.73 million and approximately $588,812.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FLETA has traded up 8.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00049187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.20 or 0.00225678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00103102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00012359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About FLETA

FLETA is a coin. It launched on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,114,153,260 coins. FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official website is fleta.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

Buying and Selling FLETA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

