FLETA Trading 9.4% Higher This Week (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. FLETA has a total market cap of $13.20 million and $650,183.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLETA coin can now be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FLETA has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00048472 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.89 or 0.00236221 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.62 or 0.00101931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

About FLETA

FLETA is a coin. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,114,153,260 coins. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain . FLETA’s official website is fleta.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

Buying and Selling FLETA

