FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) by 223.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 309,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,670 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.58% of FLEX LNG worth $4,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in FLEX LNG by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,434,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,797,000 after acquiring an additional 585,910 shares during the period. 18.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

FLEX LNG stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.80. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $20.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.19.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $65.84 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.