Flux (FLUX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.39 Million

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One Flux coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000775 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flux has a market capitalization of $79.10 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Flux has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.65 or 0.00228979 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.28 or 0.00123582 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.51 or 0.00144212 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005189 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001906 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002645 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux Profile

Flux (CRYPTO:FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 187,418,810 coins. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flux is datamine.network . Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

