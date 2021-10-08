FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,480 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $5,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in FMC by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,272,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,522,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 69,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $89.57. 8,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,281. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.82. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.27.

In related news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $300,541.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

