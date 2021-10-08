Fmr LLC Acquires 33,956 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,284,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,956 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 6.35% of Oak Street Health worth $895,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 255.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 21,572.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 7,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $513,992.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,796,289 shares in the company, valued at $247,214,339.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $211,922.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,898,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,982,762.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 977,330 shares of company stock worth $52,928,793. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $40.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $66.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.96.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The company’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OSH. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

