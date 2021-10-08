Fmr LLC Acquires 380,020 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,242,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380,020 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 6.69% of GoDaddy worth $977,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDDY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 293.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $212,349.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.92.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $70.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.89. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.66 and a 1 year high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

