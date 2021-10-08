Fmr LLC Boosts Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,574,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 13,697,247 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 3.59% of Suncor Energy worth $1,283,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,227,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $736,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067,887 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 32,674,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $813,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,554 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 10.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 24,237,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $580,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,900 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,742,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $704,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 18,694,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $447,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,861 shares during the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.42.

Shares of SU stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.45. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -60.91%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.