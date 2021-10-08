Fmr LLC Cuts Stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,976,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 520,498 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 11.59% of ITT worth $913,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 746,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,909,000 after purchasing an additional 55,005 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 410.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 55,822 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 99,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,809,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $185,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $90.10 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.23 and a 1-year high of $101.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.76, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.43 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITT. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. initiated coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.22.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

