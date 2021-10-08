Fmr LLC Grows Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527,728 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 5.08% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $946,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 392.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at approximately $614,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.79.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.21, for a total value of $1,488,177.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total transaction of $4,989,731.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $16,673,320 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $416.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.68, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $219.79 and a one year high of $460.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $427.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.75.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

