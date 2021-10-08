Fmr LLC Has $928.95 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,758,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,774,688 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.71% of The Charles Schwab worth $928,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 25,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $1,869,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,503.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $2,085,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 539,762 shares of company stock valued at $39,467,201. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW opened at $76.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $138.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.05. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $77.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.57 and its 200-day moving average is $70.88.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on The Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

