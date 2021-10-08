Fmr LLC Has $951.58 Million Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,934,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,800,229 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.60% of Dominion Energy worth $951,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.2% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

D stock opened at $73.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.