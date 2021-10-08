Fmr LLC Has $987.69 Million Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,095,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,856,891 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.97% of Royalty Pharma worth $987,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Tigress Financial began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.

RPRX stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $34.80 and a twelve month high of $53.23. The company has a quick ratio of 9.53, a current ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.79 and a 200-day moving average of $40.68.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.52 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 43.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 13,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $531,540.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,464 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,828. Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

