Fmr LLC Increases Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,361,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237,328 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 4.53% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $1,311,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,401,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,127,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,277,000 after buying an additional 759,643 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1,413.9% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 529,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,223,000 after buying an additional 494,858 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,873,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,028,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,646,000 after buying an additional 443,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

AJG stock opened at $153.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.95 and a 1 year high of $154.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.47.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.22 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.83.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.