Fmr LLC Purchases 4,191,567 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,570,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,191,567 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 15.00% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $978,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 416.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth $197,000.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $54.71 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.07 and a twelve month high of $59.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.53 and a 200 day moving average of $49.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.08.

In related news, SVP Kristyn M. Sugrue sold 5,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $316,754.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,999.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $1,998,099.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,419,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,360 shares of company stock valued at $6,651,931. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

