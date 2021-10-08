Fmr LLC Reduces Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,982,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,639,163 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.89% of JD.com worth $956,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JD. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the second quarter worth $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $76.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.84 and a 200 day moving average of $74.93. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price objective on JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, CLSA cut their price objective on JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.70.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.